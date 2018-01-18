DA reveals disturbing details from Turpin family investigation
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin painted a gruesome picture of physical and emotional abuse as he announced torture charges against David and Louise Turpin, a couple accused of keeping their 13 children captive in their home.
