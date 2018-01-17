Writer of Ansari story sent Banfield an email

HLN's Ashleigh Banfield fires back at Babe.net writer Katie Way for an email that insulted Banfield's looks and age sent in response to Banfield's commentary critical of Way's story about anonymous sexual assault allegations against actor Aziz Ansari.
