Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Writer of Ansari story sent Banfield an email

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Writer of Ansari story sent Banfield an email

HLN's Ashleigh Banfield fires back at Babe.net writer Katie Way for an email that insulted Banfield's looks and age sent in response to Banfield's commentary critical of Way's story about anonymous sexual assault allegations against actor Aziz Ansari.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Writer of Ansari story sent Banfield an email

HLN's Ashleigh Banfield fires back at Babe.net writer Katie Way for an email that insulted Banfield's looks and age sent in response to Banfield's commentary critical of Way's story about anonymous sexual assault allegations against actor Aziz Ansari.
Source: HLN