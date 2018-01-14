Man helps young girl into manhole in Hawaii

Hawaiian residents and tourists described an island paradise turned upside down as people crawled under tables in cafes, were ushered into military hangars and crawled into manholes after a false emergency alert notification claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" was sent out.
Hawaiian residents and tourists described an island paradise turned upside down as people crawled under tables in cafes, were ushered into military hangars and crawled into manholes after a false emergency alert notification claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" was sent out.