Documents released on Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed in the case of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock offer a blueprint of investigators' pursuits in determining how and why the reclusive high-stakes gambler carried out the deadliest shooting in modern US history.
Source: CNN

