False missile alert interrupts basketball game

Residents of Hawaii watching a basketball game were greeted by an ominous message on their screens when an emergency alert notification was sent out claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii." The alert was a false alarm, according to state leaders and emergency officials.
