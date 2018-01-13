Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

title: Hawaii Ballistic Missile Threat on TV (Message 2) duration: 00:01:14 site: Youtube author: null published: Sat Jan 13 2018 14:14:42 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: no description: The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying.
title: Hawaii Ballistic Missile Threat on TV (Message 2) duration: 00:01:14 site: Youtube author: null published: Sat Jan 13 2018 14:14:42 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: no description: The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying.

    JUST WATCHED

    False missile alert interrupts basketball game

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

False missile alert interrupts basketball game

Residents of Hawaii watching a basketball game were greeted by an ominous message on their screens when an emergency alert notification was sent out claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii." The alert was a false alarm, according to state leaders and emergency officials.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

False missile alert interrupts basketball game

Newsroom

Residents of Hawaii watching a basketball game were greeted by an ominous message on their screens when an emergency alert notification was sent out claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii." The alert was a false alarm, according to state leaders and emergency officials.
Source: CNN