Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Moscow ballet's 'Nutcracker' promotes peace

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moscow ballet's 'Nutcracker' promotes peace

The Moscow Ballet is performing the Great Russian Nutcracker on stages across the United States. This 25th anniversary tour stems from Glasnost, the policy calling for increased artistic openness between the US and Russia after the end of the Cold War. CNN's Christi Paul reports
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Moscow ballet's 'Nutcracker' promotes peace

The Moscow Ballet is performing the Great Russian Nutcracker on stages across the United States. This 25th anniversary tour stems from Glasnost, the policy calling for increased artistic openness between the US and Russia after the end of the Cold War. CNN's Christi Paul reports
Source: CNN