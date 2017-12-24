Moscow ballet's 'Nutcracker' promotes peace

The Moscow Ballet is performing the Great Russian Nutcracker on stages across the United States. This 25th anniversary tour stems from Glasnost, the policy calling for increased artistic openness between the US and Russia after the end of the Cold War. CNN's Christi Paul reports
