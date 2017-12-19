Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

full tavis smiley pbs troubling allegations intv ctn_00014610
full tavis smiley pbs troubling allegations intv ctn_00014610

    JUST WATCHED

    Smiley: PBS investigating after GMA interview

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Smiley: PBS investigating after GMA interview

Tavis Smiley was recently called out and suspended by PBS over what they call "troubling allegations," but he tells CNN's Don Lemon that the initial investigation they did was sloppy and he received a letter after his "Good Morning America interview" saying PBS would like to speak to his staffers.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment (15 Videos)

See More

Smiley: PBS investigating after GMA interview

CNN Tonight

Tavis Smiley was recently called out and suspended by PBS over what they call "troubling allegations," but he tells CNN's Don Lemon that the initial investigation they did was sloppy and he received a letter after his "Good Morning America interview" saying PBS would like to speak to his staffers.
Source: CNN