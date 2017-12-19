Smiley: PBS investigating after GMA interview

Tavis Smiley was recently called out and suspended by PBS over what they call "troubling allegations," but he tells CNN's Don Lemon that the initial investigation they did was sloppy and he received a letter after his "Good Morning America interview" saying PBS would like to speak to his staffers.
Tavis Smiley was recently called out and suspended by PBS over what they call "troubling allegations," but he tells CNN's Don Lemon that the initial investigation they did was sloppy and he received a letter after his "Good Morning America interview" saying PBS would like to speak to his staffers.