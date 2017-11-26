Social media reignites controversial case

Breaking News

Cyntoia Brown is serving a life sentence for the murder of a Nashville man in 2004. According to Brown, after a childhood marked by abuse and drugs, she was raped and forced into prostitution by a pimp, and ended up killing one of her clients out of self defense when she was 16 years old.
