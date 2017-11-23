Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

denhollander gymnast nassar accuser
denhollander gymnast nassar accuser

    JUST WATCHED

    Gymnast: MSU official scoffed at allegations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gymnast: MSU official scoffed at allegations

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault, says a Michigan State University official mocked her report of sexual abuse. The university has said that "any suggestion that the university covered up this conduct is simply false."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Gymnast: MSU official scoffed at allegations

New Day

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault, says a Michigan State University official mocked her report of sexual abuse. The university has said that "any suggestion that the university covered up this conduct is simply false."
Source: CNN