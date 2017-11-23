Gymnast: MSU official scoffed at allegations

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault, says a Michigan State University official mocked her report of sexual abuse. The university has said that "any suggestion that the university covered up this conduct is simply false."
