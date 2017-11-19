Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 16: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore listens to a question during a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, November 16, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Moore refused to answer questions regarding sexual harassment allegations and pursuing relationships with underage women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 16: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore listens to a question during a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, November 16, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Moore refused to answer questions regarding sexual harassment allegations and pursuing relationships with underage women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Will Roy Moore's anti-media campaign work?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Will Roy Moore's anti-media campaign work?

Anna Claire Vollers, Elaina Plott and Marc Fisher weigh in on whether Roy Moore's "fake news" denials are effective. Fisher says Moore has not followed through on his lawsuit threats yet. Michelle Ciulla Lipkin makes a point about media literacy saying meticulous investigative reporting "should be weighed differently" than opinions about the reporting.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Will Roy Moore's anti-media campaign work?

Reliable Sources

Anna Claire Vollers, Elaina Plott and Marc Fisher weigh in on whether Roy Moore's "fake news" denials are effective. Fisher says Moore has not followed through on his lawsuit threats yet. Michelle Ciulla Lipkin makes a point about media literacy saying meticulous investigative reporting "should be weighed differently" than opinions about the reporting.
Source: CNN