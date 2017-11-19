Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Why the press is reexamining claims against Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why the press is reexamining claims against Trump

Elaina Plott, Marc Fisher and Bill Carter discuss how the news media is refocusing on President Trump's accusers and how the coverage compares to recent news about Roy Moore and Al Franken. Carter says Trump brought on the unwelcome attention through his own tweets. 
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Why the press is reexamining claims against Trump

Reliable Sources

Elaina Plott, Marc Fisher and Bill Carter discuss how the news media is refocusing on President Trump's accusers and how the coverage compares to recent news about Roy Moore and Al Franken. Carter says Trump brought on the unwelcome attention through his own tweets. 
Source: CNN