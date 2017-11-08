Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Air Force Academy: Black cadet wrote slurs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Air Force Academy: Black cadet wrote slurs

After racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, the school's superintendent was angry. Now, Air Force Academy officials say that one of the black cadet candidates actually wrote the racist messages.
Source: CNN

Race and reality (14 Videos)

See More

Air Force Academy: Black cadet wrote slurs

Newsroom

After racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, the school's superintendent was angry. Now, Air Force Academy officials say that one of the black cadet candidates actually wrote the racist messages.
Source: CNN