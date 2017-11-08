Air Force Academy: Black cadet wrote slurs

After racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, the school's superintendent was angry. Now, Air Force Academy officials say that one of the black cadet candidates actually wrote the racist messages.
After racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, the school's superintendent was angry. Now, Air Force Academy officials say that one of the black cadet candidates actually wrote the racist messages.