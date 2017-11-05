Breaking News

Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
    Multiple fatalities in Texas church shooting

Multiple people have been killed and others injured in a shooting Sunday at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities said. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.
