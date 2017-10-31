CO police name Boutains as persons of interest

Captain Joe Harvey of the Golden Police Department says Austin Boutain, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an international student at the University of Utah, and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, are persons of interest in the death of a man who was found dead inside his trailer in Golden, Colorado.
Captain Joe Harvey of the Golden Police Department says Austin Boutain, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an international student at the University of Utah, and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, are persons of interest in the death of a man who was found dead inside his trailer in Golden, Colorado.