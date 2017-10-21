Hikers found dead, locked in embrace

Breaking News

The bodies of Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso were found October 15, 2017 at the Joshua Tree National Park. The couple went missing in July.
The bodies of two hikers who disappeared in California's Joshua Tree National Park in July 2017 have been found. Authorities told KABC they believe Joseph Orbeso shot his girlfriend Rachel Nguyen before turning the gun on himself after running out of resources.
Source: CNN

