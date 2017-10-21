Hikers found dead, locked in embrace

The bodies of two hikers who disappeared in California's Joshua Tree National Park in July 2017 have been found. Authorities told KABC they believe Joseph Orbeso shot his girlfriend Rachel Nguyen before turning the gun on himself after running out of resources.
