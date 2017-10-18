Dad: This was a serious threat

The parents of an African-American high school freshman in Texas say they are livid with their daughter's school district for not doing enough to discipline a student who sent her a racist message saying, "we should have hung all u n*****s while we had the chance."
The parents of an African-American high school freshman in Texas say they are livid with their daughter's school district for not doing enough to discipline a student who sent her a racist message saying, "we should have hung all u n*****s while we had the chance."