Rose McGowan uses newfound voice as advocate

CNN's Jason Carroll takes a look at actress Rose McGowan's accusations against Harvey Weinstein and her newfound voice advocating for others to speak out. Jason also speaks with Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren to get her take on Weinstein and her own harassment under famed director Alfred Hitchcock.
