Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: Actress Rose McGowan attends the Casa Reale Fine Jewelry Launch at The Box on June 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Casa Reale)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: Actress Rose McGowan attends the Casa Reale Fine Jewelry Launch at The Box on June 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Casa Reale)

    JUST WATCHED

    Rose McGowan uses newfound voice as advocate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rose McGowan uses newfound voice as advocate

CNN's Jason Carroll takes a look at actress Rose McGowan's accusations against Harvey Weinstein and her newfound voice advocating for others to speak out. Jason also speaks with Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren to get her take on Weinstein and her own harassment under famed director Alfred Hitchcock.
Source: CNN

Harvey Weinstein controversy (15 Videos)

See More

Rose McGowan uses newfound voice as advocate

CNN's Jason Carroll takes a look at actress Rose McGowan's accusations against Harvey Weinstein and her newfound voice advocating for others to speak out. Jason also speaks with Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren to get her take on Weinstein and her own harassment under famed director Alfred Hitchcock.
Source: CNN