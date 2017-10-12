Lawmakers demand answers after CNN's EPA probe

More than 40 congressional Democrats sent a letter to the White House expressing "deep concern" over the Environmental Protection Agency's recent proposal to "reverse clean water safeguards" for an area of Alaska that is home to the world's most valuable wild salmon fishery.
More than 40 congressional Democrats sent a letter to the White House expressing "deep concern" over the Environmental Protection Agency's recent proposal to "reverse clean water safeguards" for an area of Alaska that is home to the world's most valuable wild salmon fishery.