Las Vegas shooting update: At least 58 dead

Las Vegas police say at least 58 are dead and hundreds more are injured after a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay resort. Police are saying there is no connection to foreign terrorist groups.
Las Vegas police say at least 58 are dead and hundreds more are injured after a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay resort. Police are saying there is no connection to foreign terrorist groups.