    Honoré reacts to Trump's San Juan mayor tweets

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who commanded the military's response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, responds to President Trump's tweets on San Juan's mayor by saying, "The mayor's living on a cot and I hope the President has a good day at golf."
