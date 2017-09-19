Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus

Violence erupted on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta after a vigil for a student shot and killed by police. A campus police car burned after its windshield was smashed, and videos taken by people at the scene showed police handcuffing individuals who had been forced to the ground.
