Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus

Violence erupted on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta after a vigil for a student shot and killed by police. A campus police car burned after its windshield was smashed, and videos taken by people at the scene showed police handcuffing individuals who had been forced to the ground.
Source: CNN

Protests against police violence (14 Videos)

See More

Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus

Violence erupted on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta after a vigil for a student shot and killed by police. A campus police car burned after its windshield was smashed, and videos taken by people at the scene showed police handcuffing individuals who had been forced to the ground.
Source: CNN