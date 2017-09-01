Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mom: Maybe they'll understand the loss one day

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mom: Maybe they'll understand the loss one day

A state judge in Pennsylvania threw out involuntary manslaughter charges against eight fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza following an initiation ritual involving alcohol.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Mom: Maybe they'll understand the loss one day

A state judge in Pennsylvania threw out involuntary manslaughter charges against eight fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza following an initiation ritual involving alcohol.
Source: CNN