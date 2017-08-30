Teacher's book club goes viral after Harvey

Breaking News

The school year had just begun in parts of Texas when Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall. Kathryn Mills, a second-grade teacher in Katy, Texas, created the "Hurricane Harvey Book Club" on Facebook to help distract kids from the storm and to encourage reading.
