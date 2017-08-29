Texas senior citizens in viral photo now safe

Breaking News

Several of the patients evacuated yesterday due to Hurricane Harvey from Dickinson, TX nursing home relax at their new home Laurel Court skilled nursing community (part of Cantex Continuing Care Network) in nearby Alvin, TX.
A widely shared photo showed senior citizens in a suburban Houston nursing home, waiting helplessly to be rescued as floodwaters rose around them. Now, those residents of the La Vita Bella assisted living facility are dry and safe in another nursing home nearby.
Source: HLN

