Texas senior citizens in viral photo now safe

A widely shared photo showed senior citizens in a suburban Houston nursing home, waiting helplessly to be rescued as floodwaters rose around them. Now, those residents of the La Vita Bella assisted living facility are dry and safe in another nursing home nearby.
