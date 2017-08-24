US military facing readiness crisis warnings

Military leaders, Congress and government watchdogs have all warned for years that the military faces a possible readiness crisis as it has slashed training and maintenance to keep up with budget cuts and increased operations around the globe. CNN's Dianne Gallagher has more.
