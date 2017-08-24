US military facing readiness crisis warnings

Breaking News

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (foreground), seen with a hole on its portside after a collision with a tanker, docks next to the USS America (behind) at Changi naval base in Singapore on August 22, 2017. The US Navy announced a fleet-wide global investigation after the latest in a series of warship accidents left 10 sailors missing and five injured. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson ordered commanders within a week to set aside time, perhaps "one or two days", for crews to sit down together after the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off Singapore early on August 21. / AFP PHOTO / Roslan RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Military leaders, Congress and government watchdogs have all warned for years that the military faces a possible readiness crisis as it has slashed training and maintenance to keep up with budget cuts and increased operations around the globe. CNN's Dianne Gallagher has more.
