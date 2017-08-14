Trump under fire after weak statement

Breaking News

A series of White House aides on Sunday looked to explain President Donald Trump's statement that failed to condemn white supremacists or the "alt-right" for violence that left three people dead in Charlottesville, Virginia. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
