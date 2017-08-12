Breaking News

    Violent clash at white nationalist rally

Two people have been injured after an altercation during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia today according to the city of Charlottesville's verified twitter account. The injuries are characterized as serious but non-life threatening.
