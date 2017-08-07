Breaking News

    Pastor caught in immigration enforcement net

A California church pastor is being detained for crossing the border illegally in the 1990s, despite his effort to correct his immigration status since 2014. At his most recent ICE check-in, he was informed he would be arrested and deported. CNN's Kyung Lah has more.
