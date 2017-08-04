Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again
Two weeks after body camera footage purportedly showed a Baltimore officer planting drugs at the scene of an arrest, the city's public defender's office claims a second set of videos captured a similar incident.
Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again
Two weeks after body camera footage purportedly showed a Baltimore officer planting drugs at the scene of an arrest, the city's public defender's office claims a second set of videos captured a similar incident.