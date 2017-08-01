US detects odd sub activity from North Korea

Breaking News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the testing of a submarine launched ballistic missile test which he claimed as a success.
The US military has detected "highly unusual and unprecedented levels" of North Korean submarine activity and evidence of an "ejection test" in the days following Pyongyang's second intercontinental ballistic missile launch this month, a defense official told CNN.
