Missouri trafficking bust
Missouri trafficking bust

    Multi-state trafficking investigation underway

Multi-state trafficking investigation underway

Authorities have discovered what could be a massive human trafficking ring that allegedly connects at least three different states. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said his newest campaign is to combat human trafficking in his state. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN

