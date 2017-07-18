Breaking News

Samuel DuBose, 43, was shot and killed by former University of Cincinnati campus police officer Raymond Tensing on July 20, 2015 following a traffic stop.
    Ray Tensing will not be tried for third time

Former University of Cincinnati police office Ray Tensing will not be tried for the third time in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, according to Hamilton County, Ohio, prosecutor Joseph Deters. DuBose was shot and killed during a July 2015 traffic stop.
