Ray Tensing will not be tried for third time

Former University of Cincinnati police office Ray Tensing will not be tried for the third time in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, according to Hamilton County, Ohio, prosecutor Joseph Deters. DuBose was shot and killed during a July 2015 traffic stop.
Former University of Cincinnati police office Ray Tensing will not be tried for the third time in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, according to Hamilton County, Ohio, prosecutor Joseph Deters. DuBose was shot and killed during a July 2015 traffic stop.