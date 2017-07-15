Questions linger in Louisiana man's death

Questions remain unanswered after a struggle between DeJuan Guillory, his girlfriend DeQuince Brown and Evangeline Parish sheriff's Deputy Holden LaFleur left Guillory dead and Brown charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. CNN's Kaylee Hartung reports.
