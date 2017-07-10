Attorney: PSU hired company to monitor hazing

At a hearing to determine if a number of fraternity brothers will go to trial for the death of a pledge during a hazing ritual, defense attorneys said that Penn State University had hired a private security company to monitor hazing and had been present at the party the night Tim Piazza died. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
