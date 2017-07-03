Officials: Taxi driver confused brake with gas

Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston, authorities said. Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, who is said to have confused the brake with the gas.
Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston, authorities said. Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, who is said to have confused the brake with the gas.