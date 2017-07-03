Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Police: Incident appears to be tragic accident

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police: Incident appears to be tragic accident

Ten people were transported to Boston-area hospitals after a taxi plowed into pedestrians outside of Boston's Logan International Airport. Officials say the taxi driver is cooperating with authorities and the incident appears to be a "tragic accident."
Source: WCVB

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Police: Incident appears to be tragic accident

Ten people were transported to Boston-area hospitals after a taxi plowed into pedestrians outside of Boston's Logan International Airport. Officials say the taxi driver is cooperating with authorities and the incident appears to be a "tragic accident."
Source: WCVB