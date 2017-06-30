Breaking News

    NYPD: Bronx hospital shooter, 1 victim dead

The New York Police Department has confirmed the suspect who left multiple people injured at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York was found dead with a self-inflicted wound. At least one victim was killed and five others wounded. CNN's Jason Carroll has the latest.
