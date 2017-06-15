Warmbier in state of 'unresponsive wakefulness'

Otto Warmbier, the college student who was detained in North Korea for more than a year, is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and tests show extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of the brain, according to Dr. Daniel Kanter at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Otto Warmbier, the college student who was detained in North Korea for more than a year, is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and tests show extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of the brain, according to Dr. Daniel Kanter at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.