Dianne Feinstein State of the Union interview

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions' upcoming testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI director James Comey's recent testimony, and other political topics of the day with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions' upcoming testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI director James Comey's recent testimony, and other political topics of the day with CNN's Brianna Keilar.