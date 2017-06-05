White House: Spicer taking on extra duties

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says White House press secretary Sean Spicer is taking on additional duties due to the recently vacated White House communications director position, and that handling the daily briefing is also part of her job.
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says White House press secretary Sean Spicer is taking on additional duties due to the recently vacated White House communications director position, and that handling the daily briefing is also part of her job.