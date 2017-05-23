Breaking News

John Brennan hearing 02
    Brennan: Trump may have violated protocols

Former CIA Director John Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee that President Trump may have violated intelligence protocols during his meeting with Russian officials and that he believes Russia is trying to "actively exploit" animosity in Washington.
