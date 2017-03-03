Breaking News

Juan Thompson
Juan Thompson

    Fired reporter accused of Jewish threats

Juan Thompson, a former reporter who was fired for fabricating sources, was arrested and accused of making some of the bomb threats against Jewish institutions that have so rattled Jews recently. It could not be immediately determined if Thompson has an attorney.
Source: CNN

