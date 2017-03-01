Breaking News

    Collins: Trump consistent on immigration

Republican Rep. Chris Collins says that President Donald Trump's call for an immigration reform bill that would grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants is consistent with his campaign promises, adding that the president will deal with the issue in a "compassionate way."
New Day

