Why these Obama voters went for Trump

A report from the Centers for Disease Control shows that drug overdoses more than doubled across the US since 1999. A sociologist at Penn State University found a link between the spike in overdoses and the disillusionment that motivated many voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump.
