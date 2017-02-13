Sandusky's son faces child sex abuse charges

Breaking News

Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested for child sexual assault charges on Monday.
Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual abuse charges, according to court documents from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN

