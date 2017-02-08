Breaking News

21-year-old British citizen Mia Ayliffe-Chung was killed in Queensland, Australia, while on a backpacking trip to the country.
    Murdered backpacker's mom writes to Trump

The mother of a murdered British backpacker has written a scathing letter to US President Donald Trump after her daughter's killing appeared on the White House's list of 78 under-reported terror attacks. CNN did not report on Ayliffe-Chung's death at the time, after terrorism was ruled out as a motive.
