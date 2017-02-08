Breaking News

florida circus accident
florida circus accident

    Five injured in circus high-wire fall

Five injured in circus high-wire fall

Five circus performers were hurt after falling from a high wire during a circus rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, according to Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of the Circus Arts Conservatory. Daredevil Nik Wallenda was among three performers on the wire who were not injured, Reis said.
Source: Bay News 9

